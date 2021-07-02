A complainant claimed to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 25 that on the southwest shore of Pelican Lake someone had barricaded off the public swimming area on Summer Haven Road.
A deputy investigating the claim spoke to the caller and they believed it was state land and that the state allows for its public use. The complainant also stated that the area was buoyed off on the lake well.
Later on the deputy went to the location with a township supervisor and determined that there was a row violation. The deputy spoke with a nearby neighbor who said they placed the chain there because people from the nearby RV parks were using it as a beach. The neighbor agreed to take down the chain and will be working with the township and the Otter Tail County Land and Resource Office. The township will also be following up with the RV parks.
The caller claimed the reasons for the chain use were loud music, trespassing, littering and parking issues, amongst others. The neighbor also said that the buoys on his beachfront are permitted and past documentation supports the claim because the buoys do not block the 25-foot row access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.