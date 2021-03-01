A one-vehicle accident on County Highway 2 trapped the female driver inside Thursday around 8 p.m.
A law enforcement officer found the driver had lost control of the vehicle on some black ice. The vehicle had entered the ditch and rolled with the vehicle landing on its side.
The Pelican Rapids Fire Department extricated the driver through the sunroof.
No injuries were reported.
