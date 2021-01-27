A minor garage fire was reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday 5 miles southeast of Pelican Rapids at 37616 County Highway 3.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Pelican Rapids Fire Department responded to the fire. The Elizabeth Fire Department was paged out but before they arrived it was canceled.
Burning and popping ammunition was reported inside the garage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.