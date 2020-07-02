A Pelican Rapids man received nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Fargo Wednesday after colliding with a cement pillar and two gas pumps.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jose Antonio Coronado Jr., 22, was traveling east on County Highway 34 at approximately 11 p.m. in a 2002 GMC Yukon when he failed to observe a stop sign.
Coronado’s eastbound vehicle crossed U.S. Highway 59, entered a parking lot, went airborne, rolled into the pillar, struck the gas pumps at the Lakeland General Store and rolled back up on its wheels.
Law enforcement officers extinguished a fire around the vehicle.
The State Patrol found alcohol was involved in the accident. Coronado was wearing a seat belt.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene was Ringdahl Rescue, Pelican Rapids Fire Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department and Pelican Rapids Towing.
