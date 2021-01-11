A resident of Peninsula Trail in Otter Tail County alleged that he was being infected with radiation.
According to the complaint the male caller suspected he was being remotely doused with radiation causing him to develop Down’s Syndrome.
He was advised to speak with a physician.
