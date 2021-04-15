Two people were served with no-trespass orders on Tuesday from the Axel Nelson Apartments.
Pavel James Boyce, 32, and Margaret Nolan Steward,24, were advised that they were not allowed on any of the Axel Nelson Apartments premises.
In a separate incident, a representative from Axel Nelson called police at 2:41 p.m. to report that Boyce was located inside one of the apartments and they wanted him removed because of the trepass order. The representative informed officers that they had a signed lease agreement with Boyce and were upset that they had not been paid. The complainant was informed that the matter with the lease was a civil issue.
The complainant became upset and unsure if Boyce was even located at the apartments. Later on, the complainant called back police and stated that Boyce had loaded his belongings in a U-Haul earlier, and was no longer there, and that further law enforcement assistance was not needed.
