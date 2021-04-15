Fergus Falls police issued trespass notices to two local people on Tuesday.
William Griffin, 34, and Aimee Schumacher, 44, received trespass notices from Walmart. Another local man was also served a no trespass order from a business on South Mill Street. Jacob Klimek was issued a no trespass order from Fergus Falls police for 715 Hot Heads. Klimek is not allowed to enter the business or any areas associated with it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.