Fergus Falls police issued trespass notices to two local people on Tuesday. 

William Griffin, 34, and Aimee Schumacher, 44, received trespass notices from Walmart. Another local man was also served a no trespass order from a business on South Mill Street. Jacob Klimek was issued a no trespass order from Fergus Falls police for 715 Hot Heads. Klimek is not allowed to enter the business or any areas associated with it.

Load comments