An anonymous resident in the 1100 block of Friberg Avenue complained to Fergus Falls police on Monday about how they can hear “all day and every day,” someone speaking over a bullhorn coming from the YMCA kids camp near Somerset Road.
An officer stated that they made staff aware of the anonymous complaint. Staff stated to police they don’t actually use a bullhorn, but another organization does, when they do various programs. A staff member said they would speak with the person using it to make some adjustments.
