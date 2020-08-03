Perham’s Leonard Lewis Holmer, 50, and his wife, Nancy Marlene Holmer, 51, died Sunday when their 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by Roy Oscar Lattie, 57, of White Earth.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office the Holmers were southbound on County Highway 39. Lattie was turning onto County Highway 39 from Bass Lake Road.
Lattie was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s with undetermined injuries.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carsonville Fire and Rescue Department, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The incident remains under investigation.
