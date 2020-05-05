The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a man in Perham at 11:25 p.m. Monday who had allegedly seen people sitting in his car.
Two deputies checked the vehicle and found it locked and secured. The complainant told them that he believed he had observed people in his car through his surveillance camera. He admitted to previous hallucinations but denied any recent ones. He told the deputies he had been cleared from a hospital setting three days earlier.
