A 30-year-old Perham man joined his dog in Little Pine Lake Friday when the pet charged after some swans.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fishing on Little Pine when his dog jumped into open water and was unable to return to the ice. 

The angler fell through thin ice while attempting to rescue the dog. He was able to make it to shore where he quickly called 911 for assistance. 

The man was transported to Perham Health by an EMS crew and later released.

The Perham Fire Department rescued the dog.

