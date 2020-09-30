Heidi Maria Willprecht of Perham received non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning when her 2019 Ford sedan rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The 52-year-old Perham woman was transported to Perham Healthcare.
The accident took place at Highway 10 and County Road 60, five miles northwest of Perham in Gorman Township.
Gerald Adrian Vandermay, a 73-year-old Vergas man, was traveling east on Highway 10 and was stopped in the left turn lane for County Road 60. Vandermay was not injured.
Both parties were wearing seat belts.
The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
