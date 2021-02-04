Natausha Moen, 26, has been identified as the woman killed Jan. 24 when her vehicle was struck by a train in Perham.
According to a release from the Perham Police Department, the Perham woman was heading south on Second Avenue NE when it was struck by a train.
Moen, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding to the call were the Perham Police Department, the Perham Area EMS, the Perham Fire Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation was launched immediately after the accident and the identity of the victim was withheld.
A request for an explanation for how Moen’s vehicle might have ended up on the railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train was not provided. The busy Second Avenue crossing has mechanically-operated stop arms on both sides of the rail line to prevent collisions between vehicles and trains.
