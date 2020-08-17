A 40-year-old Perham woman sustained life-threatening injuries Friday in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 10 east of Perham.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol. Melissa Sioux Jackson was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after her 2005 Buick Century, westbound on Highway 10, left the road and entered a ditch west of Minnesota Street.
Jackson’s vehicle hit a sign and rolled.
Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Assisting the State Patrol were units of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Perham Police Department, the Perham Fire Department and the New York Mills Police Department.
