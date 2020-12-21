A Perham woman who said she was being stalked called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for assistance.
The deputy answering the call spoke with the woman at the Perham Police Department. The complainant said she believed her ex-boyfriend has been hacking into her cellphone to erase evidence she has against him.
She was advised to bring the evidence she has to prove a crime has been committed.
