An Otter Tail County deputy found a vehicle parked at Periwinkles in Ottertail Friday after business hours. The man refused to tell the deputy his name. The deputy was unable to discover the man’s identity by other means and arrested him.
Periwinkles visitor refuses to give ID
Brian Hansel
Reporter
