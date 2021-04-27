Fergus Falls police responded to a report of someone activating a Taser on the 1600 block of Pebble Lake Road Saturday.
Upon arrival, police say the complainant reported that a person activated a handheld Taser outside of their door, but also said that there was no form of contact made with the complainant. However, the person with the Taser reported to police that the complainant was provoking him. Police advised the person with the Taser about use within in law. Police say at this time they believe there was not a clear violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.