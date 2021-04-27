Fergus Falls police responded to a report of someone activating a Taser on the 1600 block of Pebble Lake Road Saturday. 

Upon arrival, police say the complainant reported that a person activated a handheld Taser outside of their door, but also said that there was no form of contact made with the complainant. However, the person with the Taser reported to police that the complainant was provoking him. Police advised the person with the Taser about use within in law. Police say at this time they believe there was not a clear violation.

Load comments