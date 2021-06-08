A person going for a walk on Bypass Dive near the east shore of Crystal Lake was apparently bitten by a dog on Monday, May 31.
The person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for advice on what they needed to do next. A sheriff’s deputy working with the bite victim stated they were getting a location to follow-up with the owner of the animal. The deputy later made contact with the dog’s owners and they stated they would be emailing vaccination records which are current.
