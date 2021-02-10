A complainant was allegedly out money that he did not expect to be covered by his financial company.
An Otter Tail County deputy was told of multiple instances of fraudulent activity on a personal bank account. The money the complainant lost in those fraudulent transactions had been returned to the complainant by the bank.
The deputy found the theft had occurred in California and advised the complainant about credit monitoring services and safe practices in regard to giving out bank information.
