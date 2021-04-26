The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a person reporting alleged suspicious activity.

The person stated that they were calling from their basement on April 14, and reported that they could hear something thumping around on the first floor of the home. When an officer responded to the call, they were able to clear the whole house, and stated that no one else was noticed in the home. However, upon further inspection by the resident, they noticed a clamp lamp that had fallen from the headboard of a bed, and realized that is where the noise came from.

