The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at approximately 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 about a person that was laying in a sleeping bag in a parking lot at Maplewood State Park near County Highway 67. 

The caller had also said the person had a dog with them, but no vehicle. Upon further investigation by a sheriff’s deputy, it was actually discovered that the person was a hiker who was taking a break in the sunshine and had no issues.

