The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at approximately 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 about a person that was laying in a sleeping bag in a parking lot at Maplewood State Park near County Highway 67.
The caller had also said the person had a dog with them, but no vehicle. Upon further investigation by a sheriff’s deputy, it was actually discovered that the person was a hiker who was taking a break in the sunshine and had no issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.