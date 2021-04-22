Fergus Falls police responded to an incident in the parking lot of a large discount store on the 3000 block of West Lincoln Avenue on Monday. The caller reported that a cart was hit by a vehicle that knocked over a customer. 

Upon police arrival, it was determined that a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and bumped into a cart being pushed by the injured person who then fell and experienced some back pain. The person was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare. 

