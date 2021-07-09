Fergus Falls police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of North Tower Road and College Way. A motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Tower Road when a car pulled out in front of them from the stop sign facing eastbound on College Way. Police say an unknown female stopped and apologized before fleeing the scene. The vehicle is described as a tan or brown Pontiac Grand Prix with prior left side front-end damage. Police say an accident report will be completed.

Load comments