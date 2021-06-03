Someone on Long Lake Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 28 about a yellow plane flying low and spraying.
A deputy spoke with the person and stated that they were upset because a plane had gone over “dumping chemicals on them.” The deputy spoke with the spraying company who confirmed they did spray over the area in question on Friday morning. The deputy followed up with the complainant about their findings, but the caller was still upset over the incident. The complainant was given the number for the Ottertail Lake Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.