Someone on Long Lake Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 28 about a yellow plane flying low and spraying.

A deputy spoke with the person and stated that they were upset because a plane had gone over “dumping chemicals on them.” The deputy spoke with the spraying company who confirmed they did spray over the area in question on Friday morning. The deputy followed up with the complainant about their findings, but the caller was still upset over the incident. The complainant was given the number for the Ottertail Lake Association.

Load comments