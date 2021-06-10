The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a concerned neighbor on Monday, about a dog near their lake place that came into their yard on two separate occasions and was barking and bearing its teeth to the caller. 

The complainant talked to the dog owner and said their response was that there wasn’t a leash law in Otter Tail County. The complainant told a deputy they did not know the owner but wanted the incidents documented and advice on their rights to protect themselves on their property.

