A resident living on the 300 block of North Mill Street reported that someone was stranded on a roof on Monday, who had no way of getting down.
The Fergus Falls Police Department says the stranded person went on the roof and to a neighbor’s deck because they thought the neighbor’s dog was overheating. The person stated to police that they look after the dog periodically and an officer assisted with a ladder so they could get down. Police say a voicemail was left with the dog’s owner for follow-up.
