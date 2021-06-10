A resident living on the 300 block of North Mill Street reported that someone was stranded on a roof on Monday, who had no way of getting down. 

The Fergus Falls Police Department says the stranded person went on the roof and to a neighbor’s deck because they thought the neighbor’s dog was overheating. The person stated to police that they look after the dog periodically and an officer assisted with a ladder so they could get down. Police say a voicemail was left with the dog’s owner for follow-up.

Load comments