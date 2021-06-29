Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a person walking down the middle of a roadway at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.
A responding officer found an individual walking along Pebble Lake Road into town. The individual stated to the officer that they no longer wanted to be at their residence on Pebble Shores Circle. Police say the individual appeared able to care for themselves and stated they were not in need of law enforcement help at that time.
