A person that owns property next to an access on the north shore of Lake Blanche
contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 26 about a blue colored truck that was damaging the grass area in the access area. When a deputy arrived at the scene, they located the person driving the truck and they were warned about exhibition driving.
