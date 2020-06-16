The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Ottertail Friday after a caller claimed their neighbor threatened them with their dog.
According to the report, the neighbor knocked on the pet owner’s door to request that they stop their dog from barking. The caller reported the neighbor threatened to “sick” the dog on them if they didn’t leave. Law enforcement spoke with the pet owner, who denied the statement, but agreed to keep the dogs inside.
