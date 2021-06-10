The manager of a pharmacy on West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday with questions about the steps they would need to take to trespass a former employee they are having issues with.
The manager stated to an officer that the former employee entered the store and made unwanted gestures to a juvenile employee. Trespassing and harassment/restraining order info was provided to management of the business.
