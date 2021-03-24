A caller from Philadelphia contacted the Otter Tail County  Sheriff’s Office Tuesday with a complaint about harassment.

The man said he had tried to report the complaint to local law enforcement but they had advised him to contact Otter Tail County.

The complainant said both he and his wife had received many phone calls and emails they considered threatening. The calls started after the couple returned a purchase to someone on eBay.

An Otter Tail County deputy made contact with the person accused of making the calls. He acknowledged the contact and told the deputy he was upset about a transaction.

