A caller informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday he had received a phishing attempt on his bank account. He alleged his name and his social security number were on the email and his bank had instructed him to contact law enforcement.
A deputy verified the complainant received a phishing attempt for his bank account. No information was missing however the phisher had somehow obtained the complainant’s social security number.
