The Fergus Falls Police Department logged a cellphone into lost and found after a person discovered the phone inside a planter.
According to the report, the person brought home a planter from the cemetery and discovered a cellphone inside it. An officer looked at the phone but it was locked and inactive. The phone was placed in the public hold drawer.
