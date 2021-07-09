A complainant contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday for harassing phone calls they have been receiving.
According to the complainant, they have been receiving multiple calls from former stepfamily members. The complainant changed their phone number and asked for advice from law enforcement.
An officer advised the complainant to block their numbers in case they call.
