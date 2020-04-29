A caller who had exchanged pictures with another person said Tuesday he was being threatened by the public exposure of his pictures unless he paid $150.

An Otter Tail County deputy investigated and was provided with the name of the female who had sent the complainant an explicit photo while also claiming to be 18. He had sent a photo of himself back.

The deputy told the complainant the scam was a common one and advised him not to send any more photos or distribute his personal information on social media. 

