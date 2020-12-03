The neighbor of a Fergus Falls resident who put up a picture on the wall became irate Wednesday and began screaming at the caller and her girlfriend.
The officer answering the call was told the complainant had been having ongoing issues with the neighbor.
The complainant said she had reported the issues to the landlord. She also said the neighbor brought mace with her when she did laundry out of fear.
The officer advised the complainant of the restraining order process.
