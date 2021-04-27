A landowner near Perham reported on Friday that 20 to 30 pigs from an adjacent property were found on their property. 

The landowner told a deputy that it had occurred before. The landowner requested that the deputy inform the owner of the pigs of possible criminal remedies if the pigs were not removed. The deputy contacted the owner and informed them of possible citations and that the pigs could be destroyed if they cause damage to another’s property. 

The owner of the pigs stated that they would fix their fencing immediately. The landowner did not want any further law enforcement assistance, and told the deputy that they would call back if the problems continue.

Load comments