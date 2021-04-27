A landowner near Perham reported on Friday that 20 to 30 pigs from an adjacent property were found on their property.
The landowner told a deputy that it had occurred before. The landowner requested that the deputy inform the owner of the pigs of possible criminal remedies if the pigs were not removed. The deputy contacted the owner and informed them of possible citations and that the pigs could be destroyed if they cause damage to another’s property.
The owner of the pigs stated that they would fix their fencing immediately. The landowner did not want any further law enforcement assistance, and told the deputy that they would call back if the problems continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.