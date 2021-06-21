The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Thursday by the FAA out of Fargo about a pilot that had reportedly observed a green laser shining in the cockpit multiple times. 

The sheriff’s office said the area where the laser possibly originated from, appeared to be centered on the 46000 block of Trappers Road, southeast of Vining. A deputy checked, and they said the coordinates fell into an inaccessible agricultural area. The nearest address would have been a farmsite with an abandoned house. They also noted that other places nearby in the area were dark and no peeople were observed on Trappers Road, County Highway 59, or 180th Street.

