In an ongoing problem, the Pigsah Dam 911 hangup problem continued to dog Otter Tail County Dispatch Tuesday as a call came in at 2:21 a.m.
A callback drew nothing but static.
Personnel at the Otter Tail Power’s dam control room indicated they would look into the matter.
