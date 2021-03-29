The accidental discharge of a pistol was reported Friday on South Sheridan Street.
The complainant told the Fergus Falls police officer answering the call a malfunctioning 9mm handgun caused the discharge of one round.
The officer advised the handgun owner to have the firearm checked by a professional.
