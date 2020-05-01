A complaint about two males fighting at 3:01 a.m. Friday was brought to the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after one of the men said he was going to get a pistol.

Both parties in the alleged fight denied having an argument but the complainant and neighbors confirmed it had taken place. They did tell a deputy that the complainant had come upstairs to their apartment and broken a window with a bat. The complainant denied the charge. Evidence points to the window being broken from the inside. Air pistols were found in the residence. No injuries were reported.

