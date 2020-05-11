The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Friday when a man was seen holding a pistol while walking toward Perham.
A deputy checked with the man who admitted to having a pistol. He had intended to use it to dispatch an injured deer but had changed his mind due to the volume of passing traffic.
Two deputies helped the man look for the injured deer but they were unable to locate it.
