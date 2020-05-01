The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday after a man’s dog was seriously injured by a pitbull.
The incident occurred on County Highway 35 when the complainant and his dog walked past a green/black Oldsmobile SUV. The
Pitbull left the complainant’s dog bleeding from the nose and eyes.
A female with dark hair allegedly drove away after receiving the pitbull.
