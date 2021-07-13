The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call about a pitbull near Lake Alice Monday.
The caller was out for a walk at 6:11 a.m. and a pitbull began to follow her home.
The dog, white with dark brown spots, was brought to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.