The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Thursday about some planters that had been placed in a right of way adjacent to Long Lake Road by a property owner.
A local government official stated to the sheriff’s office that they had given the individual their paperwork, and also made the property owners aware of the statute that shows that they have to remove the planters, however, the complainant said they still had not been removed.
A deputy spoke with the property owners at the address listed, and said they plan to move the items when possible. The deputy advised them that they could be cited if the right of way was not cleared. The complainant gave them until the next township meeting on June 14 to have the ditch cleared.
