The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call on the 600 block of Stanton Avenue after a caller saw a child punch another with boxing gloves.
According to the report, the caller saw an older child punch a smaller child with boxing gloves on a trampoline. Law enforcement spoke with the juveniles and their mother and stated they were just playing around on the trampoline. There were no visible signs of injury.
