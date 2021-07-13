A business located on the 1800 block of Park Street called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday to ask for extra patrol around 11 p.m.
The complainant stated that a tan SUV had been lurking in the parking lot and following employees as they left.
Law enforcement provided extra patrol. They located the vehicle at another address and spoke with its occupants who told the officer they were playing Pokemon Go. The vehicle members said they would not return to the business.
