A female resident of Marien Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday because she had found something red on the wall she was painting. The woman inquired if a police officer would like to check the red stain before she wiped it off.
The woman did not suspect anything but wanted police permission before cleaning. She was advised that it would be OK for her to do so.
