A vandalism complaint was made Wednesday by a Fergus Falls resident who also supplied the name of the alleged suspect.
A Fergus Falls police officer was told one headlight adjustment clip on his vehicle had been broken and there was a scratch on his windshield in the exact path of the windshield wipers.
The officer could find no signs to substantiate the vandalism complainant.
