A vehicle was asked to leave when Fergus Falls police noticed their lights on Thursday.
Law enforcement noticed a vehicle sitting in the DU-HA parking lot with its lights on. The officer approached the vehicle and found a couple eating food they had picked up.
The officer informed the couple of the park hours and the vehicle left without issue.
